In a joint operation, officials of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Radaur police seized a truck carrying 450 bags of subsidised agriculture grade urea illegally.

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The truck was caught from Raduar town of Yamunanagar district. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot during the police action.

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The said consignment was reportedly to be supplied to plywood factories where it is used to prepare adhesives.

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According to a complaint filed by Bal Mukand Kaushik, Quality Control Inspector of Agriculture Department with Radaur police station of the district, received information on July 14 that a truck would pass through Triveni Chowk of Radaur and the truck was loaded with subsidised agriculture grade urea without valid bills and other documents. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle and during inspection, the team members found that the driver failed to produce any bill and other documents.

Before further questioning, the driver fled, leaving the truck behind. The Agriculture Department has collected samples of the seized fertiliser and sent them for laboratory analysis.

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The police have launched a search to trace the absconding driver and identify those involved in this alleged illegal transportation of urea.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, said they were keeping special vigil to stop illegal use of subsidised agriculture grade urea in plywood and other industries.