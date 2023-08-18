450 colonies to be regularised: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The Haryana Government has announced its decision to regularise 450 unauthorised colonies situated beyond the municipal limits, falling under the purview of the Town and Country Planning Department in the state.

Over 1,000 colonies regularised since ’14 A total of 1,135 colonies have been regularised since 2014. A provision for Rs 500 crore made for basic development works in such colonies

239 colonies fall under the jurisdiction of Town and Country Planning Department and 211 under Urban Local Bodies Department

Addressing a press conference here today, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said of the 450 colonies that were being regularised, 239 fell under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department and 211 were with the Urban Local Bodies Department.

With this addition, a total of 1,135 unauthorised colonies would have been regularised since 2014, the year the BJP government assumed charge in the state, he said. A provision for Rs 500 crore had been made for basic development works in such colonies.

Meanwhile, families residing in such colonies also attended the press conference through video conferencing. “Development works of the colonies that fall outside the municipal area will be undertaken by the Haryana Rural Development Authority, while for those located within the municipal area, it will be carried out by the MC concerned,” he said.

The CM said with the regularisation of 92 colonies, Yamunanagar was on the top, followed by Faridabad, where 59 colonies were regularised today.

Similarly, 16 colonies had been regularised in Fatehabad, three in Gurugram, 20 in Hisar, 25 in Jhajjar, 30 in Kaithal, two in Karnal, 25 in Kurukshetra, 35 in Nuh, 31 in Palwal, 22 in Panipat, 14 in Rewari, 32 in Rohtak, nine in Sirsa and 35 in Sonepat.

Stating that 1,856 illegal colonies were currently under consideration for regularisation, Khattar said of these, 727 colonies fell under the jurisdiction of the Town and Country Planning Department, while 1,129 colonies were under the Urban Local Department. The regularisation process would commence once the specified criteria were met.

“We have reduced the requirements for approach road and internal road width for regularisation eligibility. Under the new norms, colonies with an approach road width of 6 metres or more, and internal road width of 3 metres or more, are now eligible,” he stated.

The government had also decided to regularise isolated colonies with a minimum area of 2 acres, and consider applications submitted not only by registered Citizen Welfare Committees, but also by developers, or a minimum of five colony residents. “Upon meeting the criteria, societies can proceed to be registered under the relevant provisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the “mastermind” of the Nuh violence and the findings so far, the CM said it would not be right to comment since the investigation was still on.

