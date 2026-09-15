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Home / Haryana / 45,207 active criminals on Haryana Police database

45,207 active criminals on Haryana Police database

19,137 yet to be verified; exercise underway on priority

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Police have prepared a database of 45,207 active criminals and verified the current status of 26,026 of them as part of an intelligence-based crime monitoring exercise under the Rohtak-Jhajjar-Sonepat-Faridabad (RJSF) pattern.

The exercise, conducted from February 1 to August 25, aims to identify active criminals, verify their current status and regularly update their criminal records and activities.

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Of the 26,026 criminals whose status has been verified, 7,425 were found at their registered addresses, 1,612 were in jail and 375 had died. Verification of the remaining 19,137 criminals is being undertaken on priority.

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DGP Ajay Singhal has directed officers to make policing more intelligence-based, technology enabled and data-driven in view of the changing nature of crime.

He said regular verification of active criminals and updating their records was an important component of the state's crime-control strategy. Officers have been asked to keep information about criminals' current status, activities and contacts updated and take immediate action if any suspicious or criminal activity is detected.

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“Under the weekly verification conducted on the RJSF pattern, the current status of active criminals is continuously verified and their records are updated,” Singhal said.

He said accurate information about the identity, whereabouts and activities of criminals was essential for effective crime control.

ADGP, Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar, said the RJSF model was initially introduced in crime-sensitive districts, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Faridabad, to systematically monitor criminals.

The model combines criminal profiling, verification of their current status, identification of criminal networks and field-level surveillance.

Based on the experience and results of the initiative, the police are now extending the data-driven and intelligence-based monitoring system to other districts across Haryana.

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