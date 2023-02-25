46 sacked, MC staffers go on indefinite strike

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 24

Enraged over the removal of 46 employees from the street light wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, the employees of all branches went on an indefinite strike on Friday.

The employees gathered outside the MC Commissioner’s office under the banner of the ‘Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh’ to stage a dharna. They raised slogans against the MC authorities, demanding the reinstatement of the sacked employees.

Subhash Chandaliya, president of the sangh, said those 46 employees had been working for the past five to six years in the street light wing of the MC, and the authorities had sacked them without giving any reason.

Earlier, these employees had been working with a contractor but the MC later registered them under Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, he added.

The Commissioner refused to allow the sacked employees to rejoin, saying that the contract for the maintenance of streetlights had been given to some other agency.

The protesters had warned the Commissioner that if their demands were not fulfilled within two days, they would go on an indefinite strike, said Chandaliya.