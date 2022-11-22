46% sanctioned posts lying vacant in Haryana narcotics bureau

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 21

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) is grappling with staff shortage, due to which five out of 17 proposed field units are yet to be started. Despite this, according to data, the existing police personnel have registered 470 cases of NDPS across the state and have arrested nearly 700 persons.

As per the data collected by The Tribune, 380 posts were sanctioned for smooth functioning of the field units of the HSNCB, of which 175 are lying vacant, which make 46 per cent of the sanctioned posts.

A total of 205 employees and police personnel are working against the sanctioned posts. As many as 79 posts of constables/drivers, 28 of head constables, four of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), two of Sub-Inspectors, four of inspectors, 44 of Group D employees, six posts of clerks, one of steno typist, one of PA, two of assistants and three of Deputy Superintendents of Office (DSO) are yet to be filled.

Besides, one post of a DIG-rank officer and two of SPs had also been sanctioned, but these are also lying vacant. Only one Additional SP had been given to the bureau.

To break the supply chain of narcotics in the state and bring drug menace under control, 17 field units were proposed with 20 members each.

The HSNCB’s headquarters were set up in Madhuban. At that time, it was also announced that equipment, including vehicles, weapons, bulletproof jackets, night vision cameras, and other essentials to carry out their task in an effective manner, would be provided to them.

Of 17 proposed field units, only 12 have been set up and that too with limited staff. Field units in Ambala, Gurugram and Jind are running with nine members each, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Fatehabad and Rohtak (13 each); Hisar (14); Sirsa, Faridabad unit in Palwal, and Charkhi Dadri (12 each); and Rewari (11). As many as 40 staff members are posted at the headquarters in Madhuban.

HSNCB chief ADGP Shrikant Jadhav said earlier, 11 field units were proposed, but after he reviewed the situation, six additional units with 20 members each were proposed.

“We are making all out efforts with the available resources and have registered 470 cases across the state and seized huge quantity of drugs. We have sent a request to the government to fill the vacant posts so that we can speed up the fight against the drug menace,” said ADGP Jadhav. Six ASPs have been attached for training and exposure for three months, said the ADGP.