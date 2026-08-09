DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 46 years later, Hisar tailor returns shop keys without seeking compensation

46 years later, Hisar tailor returns shop keys without seeking compensation

Girdhari Lal hands over the premises to landlord’s family after running his tailoring business there since 1980, avoiding a legal dispute

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:40 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
46 years later, Hisar tailor returns shop keys without seeking compensation
Advertisement

In a rare example of a long-standing relationship between a tenant and a landlord’s family, tailor Girdhari Lal of Jain Gali in Hisar town today handed over the keys of a rented shop to the landlord after running his business there for nearly 46 years.

Advertisement

Local shopkeepers appreciated the gesture, noting that such cases often end up in legal battles when tenants remain in possession of rented shops for long periods.

Advertisement

Girdhari Lal had taken the shop, owned by late Prakash Jain, on rent in 1980 and had been running his tailoring business there ever since. Over the years, the shop became the means of livelihood for his family.

Advertisement

Now, Lal’s son Rakesh Kumar, who had taken over the business from his father, has shifted it to another rented shop in the same locality. The family handed over the premises to the owners, with Girdhari Lal giving the keys to advocate Rajesh Jain, grandson of late Prakash Jain.

“I grew up in front of Masterji and later became a lawyer,” said Rajesh Jain.

Advertisement

Recalling his family’s association with Girdhari Lal, he said it was unusual today to see a tenant vacate a shop without litigation. He said property and tenancy disputes often strain relationships, but Girdhari Lal’s decision reflected the trust that had developed between the two families over the years.

For Girdhari Lal, giving up the shop marked the end of a 46-year chapter of his working life.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts