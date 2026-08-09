46 years later, Hisar tailor returns shop keys without seeking compensation

In a rare example of a long-standing relationship between a tenant and a landlord’s family, tailor Girdhari Lal of Jain Gali in Hisar town today handed over the keys of a rented shop to the landlord after running his business there for nearly 46 years.

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Local shopkeepers appreciated the gesture, noting that such cases often end up in legal battles when tenants remain in possession of rented shops for long periods.

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Girdhari Lal had taken the shop, owned by late Prakash Jain, on rent in 1980 and had been running his tailoring business there ever since. Over the years, the shop became the means of livelihood for his family.

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Now, Lal’s son Rakesh Kumar, who had taken over the business from his father, has shifted it to another rented shop in the same locality. The family handed over the premises to the owners, with Girdhari Lal giving the keys to advocate Rajesh Jain, grandson of late Prakash Jain.

“I grew up in front of Masterji and later became a lawyer,” said Rajesh Jain.

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Recalling his family’s association with Girdhari Lal, he said it was unusual today to see a tenant vacate a shop without litigation. He said property and tenancy disputes often strain relationships, but Girdhari Lal’s decision reflected the trust that had developed between the two families over the years.

For Girdhari Lal, giving up the shop marked the end of a 46-year chapter of his working life.