47 IMFL, country liquor zones auctioned for Rs 207 cr in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 6

In a major boost to the government revenue, the local administration has auctioned 47 liquor zones of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor for Rs 207 crore in Yamunanagar.

There are a total 56 liquor zones of IMFL and country liquor in Yamunanagar district. The rest nine zones will be auctioned in the office of Excise Department in Jagadhri on June 7. The department has fixed a reserve price of Rs 230.12 crore for all 56 liquor zones in the district.

“Our district has 56 liquor zones of IMFL and country liquor. The department has fixed a reserve price of Rs 230.12 crore for these 56 liquor zones. Out of these, 47 liquor zones have been auctioned for Rs 207 crore in the first and second rounds of auction held on June 1 and June 5 here, respectively,” said Yamunanagar Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner Krishan Kumar.

He said the first and second rounds of auction of liquor zones were held under the chairmanship of City Magistrate Piyush Gupta at the Mini-Secretariat in Jagadhri. He added that the department would auction the rest nine zones on Friday.

He further said the IMFL zone included two liquor vends of IMFL. However, the country liquor zone included two liquor vends and some sub-liquor vends.

As per available information, the state government has granted permission to open three wholesale shops/godowns of IMFL (L-I licence) and four wholesale godowns of country liquor (L-13 licence) in the district. “The quota of country liquor has been fixed for 18 lakh proof litres of IMFL for the district. The government has also fixed a quota of 54 lakh proof litres of country liquor for the district,” said Kumar.

Last year, there were 52 zones of IMFL and country liquor in the district and a target of Rs 212 crore as revenue was fixed from the auction of the said zones.

