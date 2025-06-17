47 sanitation workers honoured with ‘Swachh Samman’ in Karnal

In a gesture of appreciation for their outstanding contribution to cleanliness, as many as 47 dedicated sanitation workers were honoured today by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma presented the ‘Swachh Samman’ awards to 47 sanitation workers in recognition of their tireless efforts. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar was also present at the ceremony.

Dr Sharma said as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada various activities are being conducted across the city every day, and ‘Swachh Samman’ awards is one such initiative. One outstanding sanitation worker from each beat in the municipal area was selected and felicitated with a certificate. As many as 12 workers were honoured from Zone 1, 18 from Zone 2, eight from Zone 3, nine workers from Zone 4 were awarded.

Inspections, led by Additional Commissioner Ashok Kumar, were conducted by teams comprising sanitation inspectors in each zone. These teams regularly monitored performance on-site and selected workers based on set criteria, including proper uniform, attendance and punctuality, immediate response to emergency duties, no negligence in work, no complaints against the worker, dedication and sincerity to duty.

Dr Sharma congratulated the workers and praised their vital role, saying, “Sanitation workers are the foundation of a clean and beautiful city. Karnal’s cleanliness and charm today is because of these silent warriors of sanitation. Where there is cleanliness, there resides divinity.”

She exhorted all sanitation workers to give up single-use plastic, starting with themselves, and to spread awareness in their homes, streets and neighbourhoods to eliminate plastic from daily life. She further urged the residents of Karnal to act as responsible citizens and support cleanliness efforts by keeping their surroundings clean. “It is every citizen’s duty to contribute towards a cleaner and more beautiful city,” she said.