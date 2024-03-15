473 illegal sand mining cases reported in Mahendragarh in 4 years

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 14

Mahendragarh district has reported 473 illegal sand mining cases in the past four years, revealed data collected by Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. Interestingly, the first information report (FIR) was registered in 263 cases after vehicle owners failed to pay the penalty, but all the cases were under-trial.

The information collected by Batra also revealed that 101 such cases came to the fore in 2020, 90 in 2021, 158 in 2022 and 124 in 2023.

Penalties were imposed upon all the vehicles as per the mining materials, but more than 55% (263 cases) violators did not deposit it forcing the authorities to lodge an FIR against them while remaining ones paid the penalty to get their vehicles back.

As per reports, 207 vehicles impounded for illegal mining sand in the past four years were released after recovering Rs 51 crore penalty from the owners.

Among them, owners of 88 vehicle deposited fines of

Rs 2.13 crore in 2020, owners of 53 vehicles paid Rs 1.40 crore in 2021, owners of 47 vehicles deposited Rs 1.16 crore in 2022 and owners of 19 vehicles paid Rs 40.59 lakh in 2023.

Sources said remaining vehicles did not pay the penalty and many of them managed to get their vehicles back on ‘superdari’ through the courts after registration of the FIR against them. “Superdari” means the handing over custody of a seized vehicle to a person till further orders of the court.

“Instead of paying a penalty, many perpetrators prefer to take back their vehicles through court on “superdari” by paying a nominal fee that is fixed by the court generally upto 20% of the total fine imposed by district authorities. Thereafter, the vehicles are again used for the same practice as it takes several years to decide the case in the court,” a source said. Sources said locals had been found indulging in illegal mining of sand in a majority of the cases.

