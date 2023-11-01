Rs 48.43 cr to be spent on flood-control measures

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 31

Hundreds of families living in colonies situated along the Tangri river, are likely to get relief from the flood-like situation, as the state government has approved flood-control projects worth Rs 48.43 crore for Ambala Cantonment.

Areas to be covered

After the overflowing Tangri river caused flood in the colonies situated on the river bed, nearby colonies and also in the industrial area, Home Minister Anil Vij had requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to get the embankment of the seasonal river strengthened in Ambala Cantonment.

Anil Vij said at a meeting of the State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board, chaired by the Chief Minister, approvals were given to strengthen the embankment of the Tangri (towards the industrial area) at a cost of Rs 8.59 crore.

The project would protect the Industrial Area, Rampur Sarsehari, Chandpura, Prabhu Prem Puram, Khojkipur, Naggal and other areas from flooding.

The embankment would be strengthened from Jagadhri Road to Rampur Sarsehri at a cost of Rs 4.09 crore, while an approval had also been given to build a 7,200-ft long new embankment along the Tangri from Rampur Sarsehri to Chandpura at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, he said.

The stone pitching work will be carried out to strengthen the embankment at Babyal, and Ramgarh Majra end of the Tangri.

The minister further said the government had also given approval to strengthen the Mahesh Nagar drain under the Municipal Council area. It would help in cleaning of the drain better with the help of machines.

New underground pipelines would also be laid for better drainage and a budget of Rs 2.75 crore would be spent for improving the condition of the Mahesh Nagar pump house.

