48 arrested in Nuh; liquor and drugs recovered

Gurugram, May 20

The Nuh police have arrested 48 accused involved in various crimes under its Operation Akraman-10. The police also recovered illicit liquor, drugs and illegal weapons from the possession of these accused.

According to the police, 33 teams of CIA and various police stations were formed and 188 police personnel conducted raids and arrested the accused.

The Nuh police arrested five accused allegedly involved in the smuggling of liquor and drugs. They recovered 52 bottles of illicit liquor and 14 injections of drugs from them.

The police recovered Rs 9,400 from an accused, who was arrested for gambling. They arrested an accused under the Arms Act and recovered one country-made pistol and two cartridges from his possession.

A team of the Nuh cybercrime police arrested six alleged cyber criminals from two different places.

The police also nabbed a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in four cases of robbery, dacoity and theft in Rajasthan and had been absconding for nine years. The accused is identified as Hanif, a resident of Mundarka village in Nuh district.

Besides, the Nuh police has arrested 12 accused, who were allegedly involved in other criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

During Operation Akraman-10, the Nuh police issued challans to 150 vehicles owners for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.

