48 shops belonging to Aalo gang kingpin demolished in Haryana's Rewari

Ravinder Saini
Rewari, September 30
A joint team of Municipal Council and local police demolished 48 shops on the Kalka road here on Friday. The shops were built on the land of Maharshi Valmiki Trust, which belongs to dreaded criminal and kingpin of Aalo gang, Sunil Dulgach, who is presently lodged at Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram. The action is stated to be the part of a campaign against drug peddlers and wanted criminals.
Sources said the MC got the shops vacated by serving notices to the shopkeepers before carrying out the demolition drive that started at 11 am and continued for over five hours. Four JCB machines were used to demolish the structures. It is alleged that all the shops were constructed without proper approval and shopkeepers were paying monthly rent for these.
Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao on getting information about the demolition reached the spot and interacted with the shopkeepers. Later, while talking to the media, he decried the demolition action while describing it as ‘unjustified’.
“The action has snatched the livelihood from 50 families whereas they had been running the shops here for the past many years. Electric meters were also installed here,” he added.
Notably, the Haryana police and local bodies have already demolished many houses and shops built illegally on the government land in Sirsa, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Karnal, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar and some other parts of the state recently.
