Rs 49.5 lakh hawala money seized in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 5

The Sirsa district police seized Rs 49.5 lakh in cash from Bani village in Rania police station area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan stated that an Anti-Narcotics Cell team, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ajay Kumar of Sirsa police, was present in the Bani area during patrolling. The police received information that Narendra and his mother Mamta from Bani were involved in the hawala business through mobile phones and had kept a significant amount of hawala money hidden in their home.

The police team raided the residence of Narendra and Mamta and seized Rs 49.5 lakh cash.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan said that Income Tax officials have been informed about the matter and action is being taken according to rules. Narendra and Mamta are being questioned.

#Sirsa