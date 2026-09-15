49 codeine syrups, 520 alprazolam tablets seized in Sohna raid

The Haryana Drugs Control Department, along with the police, seized 49 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 520 alprazolam tablets during a raid at a residential premises in Kabir Nagar, Sohna, on September 12.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra said the raid was conducted following information about the alleged illegal stocking and sale of medicines containing narcotic and psychotropic substances.

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The team was led by Mukesh Kumar, Drugs Control Officer, Gurugram-III, and included ASI Vahed Khan, LHC Rachna and other police personnel from the Sohna police station.

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According to Dr Misra, the premises was allegedly being used by Amir, son of Imraan, for stocking and selling the medicines illegally. When the team reached the house, women present inside allegedly locked the main gate from within. While the officials tried to gain entry, some neighbours also created a disturbance at the spot.

During the raid, a plastic sack containing 49 bottles of codeine syrup and a box containing 520 alprazolam tablets were allegedly thrown from the roof of the house onto open land behind the premises.

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Amir allegedly fled from the spot but was subsequently arrested by the police. The seized medicines were taken into police possession and a complaint was submitted to the Sohna police for registration of an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Dr Misra directed chemists to strictly comply with prescription requirements. She said codeine-based syrups, alprazolam and other dual-use prescription medicines must be sold only against valid prescriptions issued by registered medical practitioners.