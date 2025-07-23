DT
Home / Haryana / 49 judges, 4.34 lakh cases, 245 matters listed before Bench on single day: HC order reflects judicial strain

49 judges, 4.34 lakh cases, 245 matters listed before Bench on single day: HC order reflects judicial strain

As courts face crushing workloads and rising expectations, the real question is — are judges being unfairly blamed for systemic delays?
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:54 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
A single-day listing of 245 cases before a Bench and a staggering 4, 34,571 pending matters before the Punjab and Haryana High Court have laid bare the crushing weight under which judges function daily. Contrary to the popular perception of delays stemming from slow motion syndrome, an order passed by the High Court reveals the relentless pressure and punishing caseloads that underpin the system — leaving little room for reprieve.

The startling revelation came during the hearing of an application moved by a woman advocate seeking advancement of her main matter listed for October. The Bench noted that despite the absence of any compelling reason, it took up the request in the interest of justice — even though the day’s board already comprised 245 listed matters. On a prior occasion, 191 matters had been fixed, many under the national mediation initiative. A senior advocate says these are not stray spikes, but reflect judiciary’s daily grind.

“The present case was listed before this Bench on July 14. However, on the said day, the matter could not be taken up due to a heavy cause list of 191 cases, inclusive of the cases listed specially under the Mediation of Nation Drive. Accordingly, the case was adjourned to October 31. Today as well, about 245 cases were listed before this Court,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted.

What followed was more disturbing. Among other things, the advocate stated she would be left with only option to make two HC Judges and an Additional Sessions Judge a party for filing an SLP before the Supreme Court. She added that justice had deliberately and intentionally been denied by curtailing her fundamental and legal rights. Her applications and main petition were delayed just to cause harassment and pressure her to withdraw complaints against an IPS officer.

The court found the allegations “per se contemptuous” and proceeded to issue a notice to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her for making “scandalous” remarks and browbeat HC judges and a judicial officer.

A former HC judge says the court in the process laid bare the unacknowledged grind of judicial functioning and the gravity of the issue involved. The courtroom sits from 10 am to 4 pm, with an hour’s break. But the working day for judges begins far earlier — reviewing files, examining fresh motions, and studying voluminous records — and extends well beyond the courtroom hours as they dictate and finalise orders, research case law, and prepare for the next day.

With only 49 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85 and a pendency of 4,34,571 cases, each judge is effectively burdened with 8,875 cases. Even with adjournments and formal matters excluded, the effective load remains staggering. The system, the court implied, is stretched to its seams.

“There is no justification to prepone the main case. Still, in the interest of justice, the present application is allowed,” the court recorded — underscoring the balancing act judges perform even under strain.

