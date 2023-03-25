497 illegal anti-rabies injections seized in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 24

The police team of the Additional Director-General of Police seized 497 anti-rabies injections from a man at Parijat Chowk in Hisar today.

The police team on a secret information stopped a youth, Praveen, who was riding a two-wheeler. During the checking, the police recovered 497 anti-rabies injections. The police called the Drug Inspector from the Civil Hospital, who checked the drug and 497 injections were seized from his possession.

The accused told the police during interrogation that he had got the delivery of these injections via courier service from Patna and were meant to be supplied in Haryana and Punjab. The injections had markings of ‘not for sale’ and thus it would be illegal to supply these in the market at a price.