Rs 498 cr to be spent on upgrading IT services

Chandigarh, October 7
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said five projects worth Rs 498 crore had been approved for upgrading IT services and resources in the state.
Presiding over the meeting of the state-level IT steering committee here today, Kaushal said the IT system and the local area network (LAN) system were an integral part of the ICT infrastructure to ensure that the benefits of schemes and policies reached the people of the state.
“A complete redesigning of the IT infrastructure and LAN using latest techniques will be done in the state,” the Chief Secy said, adding that of the Rs 498 crore, Rs 50 crore had been sanctioned for the installation of new and high-speed optical fibre lines at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, the new secretariat in Chandigarh and mini secretariats across the districts.
