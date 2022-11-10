4th National Lok Adalat to be held in Panchkula on November 12

Panchkula, November 9
The fourth National Lok Adalat of the year 2022 will be held on November 12, in the District Court under the joint aegis of National Legal Services Authority, Panchkula and New Delhi.
Sampreet Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Panchkula said that cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrumental Act, money recovery cases, MACT, labor and employment dispute cases, electricity , water and other bill payment matters will be settled.
