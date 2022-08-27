5,000 schools shut by BJP-JJP govt: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today said the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was shutting schools and abolishing teachers’ posts instead of opening new ones and recruiting staff.

He said the present regime had closed nearly 5,000 schools and abolished English and science subjects in hundreds of schools. “More than 38,000 posts of teacher are lying vacant in government schools across the state. In the past eight years, the government did not make a single recruitment of a JBT teacher,” Hooda said while talking to the media here today.

Refuting a statement of the Education Minister, he asserted that schools were not closed but upgraded during the Congress regime.

Replying to a question on BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s death, Hooda demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. “This is a serious matter. Many questions have been raised by Sonali’s family members. The government should get a CBI inquiry done to address their concerns,” he added.

#bhupinder hooda #rohtak