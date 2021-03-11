5,000 take part in K'shetra marathon

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the youth brigade of Haryana has made a mark in the world on the basis of its power, sharpness and sports.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the state’s first Sansad Sports Competitions, of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, at Brahma Sarovar.

The CM said, “Programmes like the Sansad sports competitions will inspire the youth to move forward, help others and contribute to the progress of the country. Such events have been started to give the right direction to the young generation and use this power for the betterment of the country.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal flagged off a marathon from Brahma Sarovar. Over 5,000 people from different districts participated in the marathon which started from Purushottam Pura Bagh and ended at Dronacharya Stadium after covering Sri Tirupati Balaji Temple, BR International Chowk, Brahmananda Chowk and Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk.

The CM, along with Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, and several other BJP leaders and officials, also participated in the marathon till the south gate of Brahma Sarovar.

Minister Sandeep Singh and MP Nayab Saini gave medals and cash awards to Amarpreet Singh of Ambala and Mohit of Yamunanagar who stood first and second respectively in the men’s category and Ritika of Ambala and Anjali of Kurukshetra who stood first and second respectively in the women’s category.

MP Kurukshetra Nayab Saini said that wrestling and circle-style kabaddi are being organised in this sporting event from May 15 to 18. As many as 30 teams of men and 26 teams of women would take part.

Meanwhile, the CM and Sports Minister also launched the audio track of the promotional song and poster for the Khelo India games. Khattar said that around 8,500 players from across the country would participate in the games.