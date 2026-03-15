5.5 lakh students drop out of Haryana schools in a year: Selja

Haryana has witnessed a sharp rise in student dropouts, raising concerns about the state’s education system. Nearly 5.5 lakh students reportedly left schools in the past year, affecting both government and private institutions. Analysts warn that the trend could have long-term implications, particularly for children from poor and rural families, especially girls.

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Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Thursday expressed serious concern over the issue. Citing figures from the Haryana Directorate of Education, she said around 2.58 lakh students dropped out of government schools, while nearly 2.91 lakh left private institutions.

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Selja pointed to several factors behind the rising dropout rate, including the lack of higher and senior secondary schools in rural areas and long distances to educational institutions. Economic hardships, migration of families in search of work and low parental awareness have also contributed to the problem. She noted that girls are particularly affected due to distance, lack of transport facilities and safety concerns.

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Criticising the state government’s Chirag Yojana and the comparatively weak condition of government schools, Selja said the policy was pushing children from economically weaker sections towards private schools.

She urged the government to strengthen public schools, expand higher and senior secondary education facilities in rural areas, provide safe transport for students and enhance scholarships and other incentive schemes, particularly for girls.