5,745 villages get 24-hour power supply: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state electricity regulatory commissions are significantly enhancing electricity services for the consumers and positively impacting DISCOMs. As a result, all the DISCOMs in the state have achieved profitability for the first time.

The CM was speaking at the Regional Conference of Electricity Regulatory Commissions organised on the occasion of the silver jubilee formation of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission here on Thursday.

The CM congratulated the companies for overcoming the losses with the Uday scheme initiated by the Central Government. Haryana’s efforts resulted in the state’s discoms collectively overcoming a loss of Rs 25,950 crore, and now all four discoms in Haryana are operating at a profit.

The “Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon” scheme has facilitated 24-hour power supply in 5,745 villages across the state, while the rates of electricity bills have remained unchanged over the past 9 years,” he added.

#Manohar Lal Khattar