5,856 dengue cases, Haryana toll 13

Chandigarh, November 11
In all, 5,856 dengue cases and 13 deaths were reported from Haryana till November 10. There are still 301 patients admitted to hospitals, with 126 in government and 175 in private facilities. Besides, 2,658 dengue patients have been discharged.
The worst-affected district is Panchkula with 1,756 cases followed by Hisar (1,051) and Gurugram (417). Of the 13 deaths in the state, five each took place in Panchkula and Hisar, and one each in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Sonepat districts.
