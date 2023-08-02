5 acquitted in Jat quota stir case

Rohtak, August 1
A Rohtak court has acquitted five persons in a case pertaining to the Jat agitation for reservation that took place in February 2016.
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepti acquitted accused Jogender, alias Joga; Dharmender Hooda, alias Dharma; Jagpal; Rahul, alias Dadu; and Narender Singh in orders passed recently.
An FIR had been registered against them.
