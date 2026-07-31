5 arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Kaithal; 1 injured in exchange of fire

Kaithal police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Faral village. One of the accused was injured in the leg during an alleged exchange of fire with the police near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while the remaining four were arrested earlier.

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As per the police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a group had arrived in Faral village to supply narcotics. Acting on the information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan set up a naka near the village around 7 pm on Thursday.

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When the police signalled a suspicious car to stop, the occupants allegedly rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to flee. However, the car developed a technical snag after entering nearby fields, after which three occupants were apprehended on the spot.

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The arrested persons were identified as Amit of Badsikri Kala village in Kaithal district, Deepak of Kheri Masania village in Jind district and Vishar of Mator village in Kaithal district. Later, after chasing the accused, police arrested Gurdeep, another resident of Mator village, said Kaithal police spokesperson.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash reached the spot and supervised the search of the vehicle. Police recovered 48.35 grams of heroin from the car, he added.

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The search for the fifth accused continued. At around 11 pm, Sandeep, also a resident of Mator village, was spotted near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge in the Faral area.

According to the spokesperson, when a team led by Sub-Inspector Pardeep asked the accused to surrender, he allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape. Police retaliated, and Sandeep sustained a bullet injury to his left leg.

Police said another bullet hit Sub-Inspector Pardeep's bulletproof jacket, and he escaped unhurt.

The injured accused was arrested and admitted to the District Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

DSP Ramesh Chandra said a case has been registered at Pundri police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are also verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused, while further investigation is under way.