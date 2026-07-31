DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 5 arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Kaithal; 1 injured in exchange of fire

5 arrested for ‘drug trafficking’ in Kaithal; 1 injured in exchange of fire

48.35 grams of heroin seized from the car

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:01 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The injured accused was arrested and admitted to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal district.
Advertisement

Kaithal police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Faral village. One of the accused was injured in the leg during an alleged exchange of fire with the police near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while the remaining four were arrested earlier.

Advertisement

As per the police, the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off that a group had arrived in Faral village to supply narcotics. Acting on the information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jai Bhagwan set up a naka near the village around 7 pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

When the police signalled a suspicious car to stop, the occupants allegedly rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to flee. However, the car developed a technical snag after entering nearby fields, after which three occupants were apprehended on the spot.

Advertisement

The arrested persons were identified as Amit of Badsikri Kala village in Kaithal district, Deepak of Kheri Masania village in Jind district and Vishar of Mator village in Kaithal district. Later, after chasing the accused, police arrested Gurdeep, another resident of Mator village, said Kaithal police spokesperson.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Prakash reached the spot and supervised the search of the vehicle. Police recovered 48.35 grams of heroin from the car, he added.

Advertisement

The search for the fifth accused continued. At around 11 pm, Sandeep, also a resident of Mator village, was spotted near the Sirsa Branch Canal bridge in the Faral area.

According to the spokesperson, when a team led by Sub-Inspector Pardeep asked the accused to surrender, he allegedly opened fire while attempting to escape. Police retaliated, and Sandeep sustained a bullet injury to his left leg.

Police said another bullet hit Sub-Inspector Pardeep's bulletproof jacket, and he escaped unhurt.

The injured accused was arrested and admitted to the District Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

DSP Ramesh Chandra said a case has been registered at Pundri police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are also verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused, while further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts