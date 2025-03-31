DT
5 booked for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

5 booked for illegal mining in Yamunanagar


Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:04 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
File photo
Five persons have been booked for illegal mining at Pobari village of Yamunanagar.

After a complaint was filed by Vinay Sharma, District Mining Officer, Yamunanagar, the police registered a case against Manga Ram, Sonu Khan, Sana, Ishtkar, all residents of Unheri village, and Sakil of Jathlana village at the Jathlana police station.

According to information, after getting information of illegal mining, a team of the Mining Department headed by Inspector Aman Singh along with Unheri sarpanch Mohit Rana visited the area near the Yamuna falling under Pobari village.

The team reportedly found that illegal mining was being carried out on about 1.5 acres there. The team also impounded a tractor-trailer which was being used to transport the mined minerals.

Later, the tractor-trailer was handed over to a team of the Jathlana police station.

According to information, a quarry in the Pobari area had been allotted to a company in 2015, but the contract period of the firm came to an end in 2024.

“At present, there is no legal quarry in the area. After the contract period of the company ended, some locals started carrying out illegal mining,” said Rohit Singh Rana, Mining Inspector, Yamunanagar.

He said five persons had been identified in connection with the illegal mining. “These persons have caused loss of revenue to the government by carrying out illegal mining. Therefore, a case was registered against them,” said Rana.

