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Home / Haryana / 5 illegal colonies spread across 20 acres demolished in Panipat

5 illegal colonies spread across 20 acres demolished in Panipat

The operation, led by District Town Planner (Enforcement) Sumit Malik, targeted unauthorised colonies in the revenue estates of Rakseda, Dikadla and the Samalkha area

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:33 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Authorities also removed around 25 demarcation point constructions (DPCs), an under-construction structure and internal road networks developed within the colonies.
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The District Town Planner (Enforcement) on Thursday demolished five illegal colonies being developed over nearly 20 acres of land in the district.

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During the special enforcement drive, authorities also removed around 25 demarcation point constructions (DPCs), an under-construction structure and internal road networks developed within the colonies.

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The operation, led by District Town Planner (Enforcement) Sumit Malik, targeted unauthorised colonies in the revenue estates of Rakseda, Dikadla and the Samalkha area.

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Using JCB machines, officials demolished the illegal developments. Adequate police force was deployed to ensure the operation was carried out smoothly and without any law-and-order issues.

Appealing to the public, Malik advised prospective buyers to verify the legal status of plots, houses and other immovable properties with the department before making any purchase. He warned that investing in unauthorised colonies without proper verification could lead to financial losses, legal complications and difficulties in accessing civic amenities.

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He further clarified that the government cannot provide basic infrastructure such as roads, sewerage, drinking water and electricity in illegal colonies. Citizens should therefore invest only in approved and legally sanctioned projects.

Malik said the department’s drive against illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions would continue and strict action would be taken against violators to promote planned and lawful urban development in the district.

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