5 CVOs to be on deputation

Chandigarh: To intensify its fight against corruption, the state has decided to appoint Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) on deputation. To begin with, the department has invited applications for five posts of the CVOs from the officers working with the Centre or the state. The appointees will be on deputation of three years. The term will be extendable for another two years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine
PM Modi in Uzbekistan for SCO meet, bilaterals lined up with Russian, Iranian Presidents
Regional security, trade, connectivity on summit agenda