5 cyber fraud gang members arrested in Hisar

The district police have busted an interstate gang of cyber fraudsters who were duping people by luring them to invest in the share market.

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ASP Mayank Mudgal said that they have arrested five members of the gang and recovered electronic gadgets used in the crime.

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The ASP said they received a complaint from Tarun Singla, a resident of Barwala, who was duped of Rs 29 lakh.

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Singla said he was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused and was later asked to download a trading app and invest money using it.

Acting on the complaint, the police tracked down one accused, identified as Shahrukh. Subsequently, four others—Inderjeet Singh of Ludhiana, Adnaan of Hyderabad, and Manish and Harender of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan—were also identified and arrested.

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The police have seized 18 mobile phones, 33 passbooks and cheque books, 22 ATM cards, and one laptop from the accused.