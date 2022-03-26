5-day police remand for ex-SE in graft case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 25

Former Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Karnal Municipal Corporation, Deepak Kinger, who was arrested on Thursday from Faridabad in a corruption case, was on Friday produced in a court, which sent him on a five-day police remand.

TO DETERMINE MONEY SOURCE. We'll determine the source of money, which the ex-SE accepted from his PA. We'll also take the files of the works for which he took the money. Also, permission will be taken from the court to check his lockers. Mukesh Kumar, DSP (HQ)

“We have taken him on a five-day police remand to determine the source of money, which he accepted from his PA… A recorder, which was installed under his office table by a contractual employee, is also to be recovered from him,” said Mukesh Kumar, DSP (Headquarter).

The DSP said they would also take permission from the court to check his lockers. “

Kinger was arrested from Faridabad on Thursday, while his PA Vikas Sharma was arrested earlier. Both were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Civil Lines police allegedly for accepting money. The FIR was registered on March 14 on the inquiry report of ADC Yogesh Kumar, who was assigned the inquiry after the surfacing of the videos, showing him taking money from his PA. Kinger was already suspended by the government.