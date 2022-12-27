5-day workshop at NIT

Kurukshetra: A five-day workshop on “Structural Equation Modelling Using R-Studio” by the department of business administration, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, started on Monday. The workshop will conclude on December 30. Prof SM Gupta, Dean, research and consultancy , delivered the inaugural address..
