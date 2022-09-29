5 dead, 12 hurt in bus-car collision on Delhi-Jaipur NH

Rewari, September 28
Five persons were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a car on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway (NH-48) near Bawal here this afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, Sachin, Sonu, Kapil and Nitesh of Ladhuwas village.
The incident took place when the bus of the Sonepat depot was on its way to Delhi from Jaipur.
Hearing the cries of the bus passengers, people working nearby rushed to the spot and took the injured to different hospitals.
On receiving information, the police reached the site and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Rewari for post-mortem. No case has been registered till the filing of the report.
