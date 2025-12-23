DT
PT
Home / Haryana / 5 die after sleeping in hotel room with coal brazier in Kurukshetra

5 die after sleeping in hotel room with coal brazier in Kurukshetra

With no movement being heard from inside, the police were called

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:01 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Five men were found dead, reportedly due to inhaling toxic fumes emitted from a coal brazier kept inside a hotel room where they were sleeping last night.

The deceased included a contractor and four labourers who had arrived from Saharanpur for a paint job at the hotel last evening.

The victims reportedly lit a coal brazier in the room last night and shut the door and windows. They were found dead in the morning by the staff.

As per information, the hotel staff in the morning found the room closed with no movement being heard from inside. The staff alerted the hotel manager who in response informed the police and the room was opened. The bodies were shifted to LNJP Hospital for postmortem.

