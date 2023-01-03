5 die in Sirsa mishap

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 2

Five persons, including a three-month-old baby, died while two others were seriously injured when their car rammed into a roadside tree near Mehnakhera village along the Sirsa-Rania road in Sirsa district today.

The police said the accident occurred as the driver lost control over the car and it got off the road at a high speed and rammed into a tree. The impact was so powerful that the car split into two pieces.

The victims have been identified as Parvati, Saraswati, Shabnam, Vikram and three-month-old Aarti, while those injured are Sandeep and Banti.

Residents of Mehnakhera village, they were returning after offering prayers at a shrine in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village.