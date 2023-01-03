5 die in Sirsa mishap

Sirsa, January 2
Five persons, including a three-month-old baby, died while two others were seriously injured when their car rammed into a roadside tree near Mehnakhera village along the Sirsa-Rania road in Sirsa district today.
The police said the accident occurred as the driver lost control over the car and it got off the road at a high speed and rammed into a tree. The impact was so powerful that the car split into two pieces.
The victims have been identified as Parvati, Saraswati, Shabnam, Vikram and three-month-old Aarti, while those injured are Sandeep and Banti.
Residents of Mehnakhera village, they were returning after offering prayers at a shrine in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...