5 from Karnal stranded in U'khand, seek CM's help

Karnal, October 12
Five persons, including two children, of the district are stranded near Gunji in Uttrakhand for the past week due to adverse weather conditions prevailing there.
They have requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take steps to airlift them from there.
Virender Arya, a resident of Karnal and member of the Adi Shakti Maa Jhandewali Sewa Samiti, shared a video on social media, saying there were around 50 persons stuck there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...