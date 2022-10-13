5 from Karnal stranded in U'khand, seek CM's help

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 12

Five persons, including two children, of the district are stranded near Gunji in Uttrakhand for the past week due to adverse weather conditions prevailing there.

They have requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take steps to airlift them from there.

Virender Arya, a resident of Karnal and member of the Adi Shakti Maa Jhandewali Sewa Samiti, shared a video on social media, saying there were around 50 persons stuck there.

