5 get life term for murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

The court of Additional District and Session Judge, Virender Malik, on Tuesday sentenced five accused, including two women, to life imprisonment for shooting a man dead after kidnapping him in 2017. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 48,000 each on them.

“On the basis of the evidence and witnesses presented by the police, the court on Tuesday declared all the five accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment,” said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

According to the police, it was on March 20 in 2017 when police got information about the kidnapping of a man in a Swift car. The crime unit team of Palam Vihar chased the car and arrested three accused identified as Mahesh, a resident of Lakdiya village in Jhajjar; Gaurav Rohilla of Rohtak and Sachin alias Chinu, a resident of Hisar. The police recovered 3 pistols and cartridges from their possession. On searching the car, the dead body of the kidnapped person was found which was identified as Lala Saini, a resident of Hisar. An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station.

The Gurugram Police had filed a chargesheet in the court against the accused in the case.

