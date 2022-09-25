5 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

The state government today issued transfer and posting orders of five HCS officers.

Satpal Sharma has been posted as Controller, Printing and Stationery, and Additional Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department. Virender Singh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Naveen Kumar, Jyoti and Amit have been appointed as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) at Badhra, Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Kharkhoda and Samalkha, repectively.