5 held for grabbing NRI’s Rs 40-crore land

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 28

The Gurugram police have arrested five people — including a lawyer and an ASI with the Gurugram Police Department — for allegedly grabbing an NRI’s land worth Rs 40 crore by preparing a fake general power of attorney (GPA).

The suspects got the land registered in their names by forging documents, showing that they had bought it for Rs 6.6 crore.

An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station following a complaint by Puran Manchanda, the NRI who owned the land. The SIT investigating the matter arrested the five accused —Subhash Chand, his nephew Toni Yadav, Sanjay Goswami, Bheem Singh Rathi and ASI Pradeep of the Gurugram Police Department. According to the police, Chand and Yadav were arrested on September 19, Goswami on the day after that, Rathi on September 26 and ASI Pradeep today. The cop had allegedly taken a bribe to help the other suspects. All were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

“The Gurugram Police Department has a policy of zero-tolerance for corruption. If any police officer is found to be involved in any matter, strict action will be taken against him promptly,” warned Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

