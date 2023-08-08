5 held for stealing broadband units

Karnal, August 7
As many as five persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing broadband units of mobile towers. The police have recovered Rs 1.30 lakh and one motorcycle from the possession of the accused.
Those booked have been identified as Rohit and Mandeep, residents of Bhana Brahmin in Jind district, Bhim Singh of Koer village in the district, Arif Mohamad of Alwar, Rajasthan, and Mohamad Nazim of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Several cases of theft were registered against them.
