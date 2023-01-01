5 held in Gurugram for robbing Rs 24 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 31

The Gurugram police arrested five accused for robbing Rs 24 lakh from two employees of a cash collection agency in Chakkarpur village on December 26. One of the company employees, Ankur, turned out to be the mastermind behind the robbery and over Rs 15 lakh cash and a bike has been recovered from their possession. The accused were produced in a city court today and then remanded in two-day police custody.

The accused have been identified as Chander Bhanu Pratap (30), Vinit (23), Ujjawal Kumar (32), Ankur (30) and Praveen Kumar (33). Chander Bhanu Pratap was arrested from Khagaria railway station, Bihar, Vinit from Kasolia village in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The remaining three were arrested in Gurugram today.

“Ankur works as field boy with the cash collection agency, his brother Ujjwal, Pratap work in a private company and Vinit works as Zomato delivery boy. The bag that was robbed, contained Rs 24,70,530. The accused fled and divided the cash amongst themselves, but we nabbed them and recovered Rs 15,03,000 from their possession”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

“We are questioning the accused and trying to recover the entire amount,” added ACP Sangwan.