5 Hisar residents killed, 18 hurt in Rajasthan mishap

Hisar, April 2
Five persons of a family, including three children, were killed and 18 suffered injuries when the pick-up van in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Rajgarh town in Churu district of Rajasthan on the Hisar-Rajgarh road, about 70 km from Hisar, at around 1 am today. All victims were from Shahdwa village of Hisar district, and were returning from Salasar after paying a visit to a religious place last night.
The deceased were identified as Vimla, 60, Krishna, 48, Anjali, 13, Ankit, 10 and two-year-old Shristi. The injured were rushed to hospitals.
Sources said the victims could not get any treatment due to the ongoing strike by doctors in Rajasthan. They added that the injured were brought to Hisar by the police and admitted to various hospitals there.
