5 Hisar residents killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Churu

PTI

Jaipur, April 2

Five persons, including three children, were killed and 19 others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer Subhash Chandra said the accident took place on Saturday night.

The people travelling in the pick-up van were residents of Hisar in Haryana and returning from the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Hisar.