5 horticulture employees arrested for subsidy scam in Ambala

The police on Monday informed that five employees of the Horticulture Department have been arrested in connection with an alleged subsidy scam.

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The accused have been identified as Happy Singh, Navneet, Shivam, Rajesh Kumar, and Gurvinder Singh. An FIR was registered against officials and employees of the Horticulture Department on January 28 last year at Ambala City police station.

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During investigation, the Economic Offences Wing, led by SHO Paramvir, arrested the five employees.

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According to the complaint, some employees and officials of the department, with the help of some private individuals and farmers, allegedly orchestrated a scam to the tune of several lakhs. They had reportedly been misappropriating subsidy funds intended for farmers under various government schemes since 2023. The accused were arrested on April 10 and produced before a court that sent them to police remand.