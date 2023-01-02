5 killed, 2 injured in road mishap near Mehnakhera village in Sirsa

Sirsa, January 2
Five persons, including a three-month-old baby, were killed and two others were injured when their car rammed into a tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road of the district on Monday.
The police said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree. The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. A total of seven persons were travelling in the car.
The victims have been identified as Parvati, Saraswati, Shabnam, Vikram and three-month-old baby Aarti. They were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to their village after offering prayers at a religious spot in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village.
The police rushed to the spot after the mishap and took the two injured persons, Sandeep and Banti, to hospital.
