5 killed, 2 injured in road mishap near Mehnakhera village in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 2

Five persons, including a three-month-old baby, were killed and two others were injured when their car rammed into a tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road of the district on Monday.

The police said that the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree. The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. A total of seven persons were travelling in the car.

The victims have been identified as Parvati, Saraswati, Shabnam, Vikram and three-month-old baby Aarti. They were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to their village after offering prayers at a religious spot in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village.

The police rushed to the spot after the mishap and took the two injured persons, Sandeep and Banti, to hospital.