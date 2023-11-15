 5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra : The Tribune India

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The accident occurs near Thikri village on the national highway on Tuesday night

PTI

Chandigarh, November 15

Five people were killed and three injured as their car crashed into another vehicle after hitting a divider in Haryana's Kurukshetra, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Thikri village on the national highway on Tuesday night.

The car driver coming from Pehowa side lost control over the vehicle, rammed it into the divider and then hit another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, a police official said.

