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Home / Haryana / 5 killed, 7 injured in mishap on KMP Expressway in Sonepat's Kharkhoda

5 killed, 7 injured in mishap on KMP Expressway in Sonepat's Kharkhoda

12 labourers from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh were on the way to Jhajjar for harvesting of millet crop

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:31 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The injured receiving treatment at the hospital. Tribune photo
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Five persons were killed while seven sustained injuries in an accident near Gopalpur village in Kharkhoda on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway on Thursday after a truck hit the Eco van.

As many as 12 labourers from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh were on the way to Jhajjar for harvesting of millet crop.

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The deceased have been identified as MewaRam, Sushil, Agarwal Verma, Ramnaresh and Mohmmad Arif of Pilibhit while injured have been identified as Pramod, Sanjeev, MahenderPal, FatiLal, Harishankar, Khushali, Chhotu and Vivek.

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As per the available information, all 12 persons including the driver, all residents of Pilibhit along with the contractor left for Jhajjar district for harvesting of millet crop. As soon as the Eco van reached near Gopalpur village in Kharkhoda on KMP expressway in the wee hours of Thursday, a truck hit the vehicle.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the driver and two persons, who were sitting in front, died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

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Following the information, Kharkhoda police reached the spot and began a probe into the matter. The police sent the bodies to the mortuary at Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police began searching the CCTV cameras to identify the truck that hit the Eco van.

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