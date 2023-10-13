Sonepat, October 13
Five people were killed and 16 injured in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Kharkhoda of Sonepat district on Friday morning.
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy harvest in a pick-up from Uttar Pradesh.
As they reached near Kharkhoda, a speeding truck hit the pick-up from behind.
Police reached the spot and began a probe.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians returns home from Israel
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes the passengers ...
Bihar train mishap: Guard claims driver applied emergency brakes before derailment
The accident that took place at 9.53 pm on Wednesday claimed...
5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat
The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy ...
Noted film producer PV Gangadharan dies at 80
Gangadharan was the founder of Grihalakshmi Productions, whi...
Man gets life imprisonment in 49-year-old murder case
Fine of Rs 20,000 also imposed