5 killed in road accident in Haryana’s Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 13

Five people were killed and 16 injured in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway near Kharkhoda of Sonepat district on Friday morning.

The victims were on their way to Jhajjar district for paddy harvest in a pick-up from Uttar Pradesh.

As they reached near Kharkhoda, a speeding truck hit the pick-up from behind.

Police reached the spot and began a probe.

