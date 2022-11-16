5 MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Medical College booked

Karnal, November 15
The police have registered a case against five MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) allegedly for provoking other pupils for blocking a road near Ambedkar Chowk on Monday evening.
The students have been protesting against the bond policy of the state government for the past two weeks.
“We have registered a case against five MBBS students of the KCGMC under Sections 109, 283, 34 and 341 of the IPC. They were leading other students and provoking them to block the road,” said Inspector Lalit Kumar, Civil Lines SHO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...