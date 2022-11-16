5 MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Medical College booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 15

The police have registered a case against five MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) allegedly for provoking other pupils for blocking a road near Ambedkar Chowk on Monday evening.

The students have been protesting against the bond policy of the state government for the past two weeks.

“We have registered a case against five MBBS students of the KCGMC under Sections 109, 283, 34 and 341 of the IPC. They were leading other students and provoking them to block the road,” said Inspector Lalit Kumar, Civil Lines SHO.

