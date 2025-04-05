DT
Home / Haryana / 5-member team from Quality Council of India arrives in Sirsa

5-member team from Quality Council of India arrives in Sirsa

Swachh Survekhshan 2024: Visits markets, streets to check cleanliness and waste management systems
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
A five-member team from the Quality Council of India (QCI) arrived in Sirsa as part of the Swachh Survekhshan 2024 on Thursday. City officials and workers had been eagerly waiting for this inspection. The team visited various markets and streets, checking cleanliness and waste management systems. They collected feedback from people and uploaded photos to a detailed website.

As soon as the team arrived, the municipal council's Cleaning Department swung into action. The cleaning staff were seen working throughout the day, all wearing their uniforms and jackets. The municipality was aiming to improve its ranking this year and hoped to be among the top 150 cities. The private cleaning system has played a significant role, especially in door-to-door waste collection.

The team inspected several areas, including Ward 19, 20, and 21, and checked streets such as Gurudwara Wali Gali, Rania Bazar, and others. They also looked at the cleanliness in parks, public toilets and schools. During the survey, a team member, Mohin Khan, interacted with residents to understand their views.

Jaiveer Singh, the Chief Sanitary Inspector of the municipal council said a five-member team had arrived for the survey. They were conducting the survey in the city. Our preparations were already in place, and we hope our ranking would improve this time, he added.

