5 men killed as truck overturns on moving car in Jhajjar

Five men were killed when a truck loaded with fodder overturned on their moving car on the Rohtak-Rewari highway near the Gurugram bypass here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ghanshyam Kishori of Suhra village (Jhajjar) and Pintu, Jaibir, Akhilesh, and Munna from Uttar Pradesh.

Ghanshyam, a construction contractor, was on his way to dropping four labourers from Utlodha village to Jhajjar. The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn onto the car, leaving all five occupants critically injured.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The police have started an investigation. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.