Home / Haryana / 5 men killed as truck overturns on moving car in Jhajjar

5 men killed as truck overturns on moving car in Jhajjar

Ghanshyam Kishori, a construction contractor, was on his way to dropping 4 labourers from Utlodha village to Jhajjar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 10:00 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Cops and passersby inspect the car after the accident in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
Five men were killed when a truck loaded with fodder overturned on their moving car on the Rohtak-Rewari highway near the Gurugram bypass here on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Ghanshyam Kishori of Suhra village (Jhajjar) and Pintu, Jaibir, Akhilesh, and Munna from Uttar Pradesh.

Ghanshyam, a construction contractor, was on his way to dropping four labourers from Utlodha village to Jhajjar. The truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn onto the car, leaving all five occupants critically injured.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The police have started an investigation. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.

